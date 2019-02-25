Boardroom Crisis Rocks UBA ...Tony Elumelu, Kennedy Uzoka at loggerhead

- As UBA allegedly connives with govt. officials to defraud citizens

A seeming Board room crisis that may rock one of Africa's leading financial institutions, United Bank for Africa (UBA) to its foundation is currently brewing in the bank. It involves the Chairman of the bank, Mr. Tony Elumelu and the current Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka.

The cold war, The Nigerian Voice learnt is as result of supremacy battle between the two echelon of the bank.

Competent sources within the bank divulged that Elumelu is currently doing all he can to kick out Uzoka, who he believes is not loyal to his agenda.

Our sources further disclosed that the Deputy Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Victor Osadolor, a close ally of Elumelu is being tipped to replace Uzoka.

If anyone is still wondering why Elumelu, the former Managing Director of UBA made a shocking come back as the bank Chairman; such can be put to rest as The Nigerian Voice has uncovered why he made a u-turn to the Nigerian financial institution.

Investigations spanning two months revealed that the real reason why Elumelu returned was for him to continue to remain a dictator; while continuing to exert power and control in the bank.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that this is causing serious ripples among high ranking staffers of the bank, especially the Group Managing Director, Mr. Uzoka. According to our source, Elumelu’s action has limited the level of control exercised by members of the bank’s Board of Directors, bringing to a halt major banking activities. This much we gathered, if not well managed may lead to the dissolution of the bank’s board as even the Group Managing Director, may have no other option than to leave the bank.

We also discovered that all Elumelu’s loyalists have been promoted and given top clearances to enable them access classified information so as to feed him with reports regularly, but whoever is not loyal to Elumelu doesn’t get promotion when due.

That Tony Elumelu is an astute banker and a good business man is not in contention, but we learned that even while away, he has been seriously interfering into the day-to-day activities of the bank from management level to floor level, a development that allegedly sees him manipulating things from the outside. Not hundred percent satisfied, he (Elumelu) decided to come in fully to achieve his secret unfulfilled ambition. Our private checks revealed that the current GMD of the bank, Uzoka has little or no say in decision making, but was installed there as a figure head.

How UBA Allegedly Colluded With Bauchi Governor To Obtain N4bn Loan Without Approval

Although he has launched a useless war with connivance of some compromised security agencies against whistle-blowers and critics of his inept leadership for fear of striping him naked in the market square, Bauchi state governor, Muhammed Abubakar is yet to debunk the allegation that the N4billion loan he obtained from UBA was a fraud, primarily intended for diversion.

An impeccable source close to the embattled governor, confided to our reporter that Governor Muhammed was desperate to re-equip himself after the elections whence the idea to defraud with the claim of service.

“The 7th House of Assembly members including the Speaker, Yahaya Miya denied ever approving the loan for M.A Abubakar. By the time the controversial loan was obtained neither the 8th State House of Assembly nor the state executive council was inaugurated. So, how did he obtain the loan? Was it through forged documents and signatures or fake approval? Why did UBA succumb so easily to the fraud if there was no connivance? We are now told that the recently inaugurated state executive council was made to give approval to the various contracts awarded and loans obtained in absentia. The man should be bold to tell the world how he obtained the loan inorder to bury the matter. As APC stakeholders, we are calling on the EFCC to visit the issue before the state is grounded through other series of fraudulent acts bedeviling the inept leadership including fictitious claims and bogus contracts that lack substance”, he said

Commenting on the recently inaugurated state executive council, the source said, “The governor is wise. He assembled a team of sycophants and praise singers. Most of those in the executive council are inexperienced and hungry. They have nothing to offer in service to the people. They are errand boys and girls on a mission against transparency and probity”.

He added that if APC remain silent and protecting an inept leadership, in the 2019 election, the PDP or any other opposition party with credible contestants may take-over the state. M.A Abubakar is a failed APC ambassador in government. He preaches the opposite of what he does.