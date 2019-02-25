Update On INEC Presidential Election Results
Nasarawa State
State collation officer, Azubike Nwakor, academy provost of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA).
Registered voters - 1,509,481
Accredited voters- 614,720
APC- 289,903
PDP- 283,847
Valid votes- 580,778
Rejected vote- 18621
Total- 599,399
Cancelled votes in 86 polling units across 7 local government giving a total of 157,591. He gave over voting and interference by thugs as reasons for cancellation.
Kwara State
Registered voters- 1,401,895
Accredited voters- 489,482
APC- 308,984
PDP- 138,184
Valid- 459,676
Rejected- 26,578
Total vote cast- 486, 254
Cancelled vote; in Baruten LGA- 779, Edu LGA-725, and illorin West- 1,838 giving a total of 3,342. He said in Baruten it was due to none usage of the smart card reader while Edu and ilorin west was due to over voting.
FCT, Abuja
State collation officer, Mohammed Sulieman, .
Total registered voters - 1,335,015
Accredited votes - 423,951
Valid votes - 423,951
Rejected - 27,457
Total votes cast- 451,408
APC- 152, 224
PDP- 259,997
Osun State
Registered Voters: 1674729
Accredited Voters: 732984
APC 347,634
PDP: 337,377
Total valid votes: 714,682
Rejected votes: 17200
Total votes cast: 731882
Cancelled Votes: 12082
Ekiti State
Registered voters 899,919
Accredited voters: 395,701
APC, 219,231
PDP: 154,032
Total Valid Votes: 381,132
Rejected Votes: 12,577
Total Votes Cast: 393,709