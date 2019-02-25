APC Senatorial Candidate Protests Result

Midway into the announcement of the Senatorial results by the returning Officer, Dr. Ignatius Ezeom, candidate of the All Progresives Congress (APC), Hon. Doris Uboh, stagged a protest into the Indepepondent Natonal Electoral Commission (INEC), Delta north Senatorial Office.

She claimed that there were pockets of Electoral irregularities in the zone which INEC allegedly refused to attend to.

While submitting her protest letter, she called on INEC to declare the election inconclusive.