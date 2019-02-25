Oduah floors APGA, APC, 18 others to win Anambra North Senate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared former Minister of Aviation, Sen. Stella Oduah winner of the Anambra North Senatorial District.

Declaring the result on Monday in Onitsha, the Returning Officer, Prof. Hugh Maduka, said Oduah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 113,989 votes to defeat 20 other candidates.

He said Mr Emmanuel Chinedu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) came second with 59,937 votes while Mr Nelson Onubogu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged third with 11,995 votes.

The Returning Officer said Mr Chinedu Ekwealor of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came fourth with 1,024 votes.

He noted that the election went fine except in some areas were ballot boxes and votes were burnt by hoodlums.

“The election went fine but there were skirmishes especially the one documented in Oyi Local Government Area where votes were burnt,” he said.

Reacting to her victory, Oduah said her re-election for second tenure was prove of God's love for her and her people.

The Senator, who promised to sustain her quality representation at the Red Chambers, said “it is a duty to further improve the livelihood of the people of my senatorial district.”

She commended INEC on the conduct of the poll, but called for an improvement in the voting process.

“The process is evolving and I believe that sometimes in the near future, we are going to perfect the electoral process, especially where we can all vote from wherever we are.

“That will be the ultimate for INEC,” Oduah said