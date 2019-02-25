Orji Kalu wins Senate seat, as Ohuabunwa kicks

Former Abia State governor, Chief Orji Kalu has defeated incumbent Senator Mao Ohuabunwa in the battle for Abia north senatorial seat.

Kalu of the All Progressives Congress(APC) polled 31,203 votes to defeat Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) who secured 20,801 votes.

The returning officer for the senatorial election Dr. Charles Anumodu declared Kalu winner while the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) Chief David Ogba scored 11,410 votes.

Ohuabunwa has rejected the result of the election in a statement issued by Ukpai Ukairo for his campaign Organisation.

Ohuabunwa said “the true results” of Abia North senatorial election were still being collated.

According to him: “It has come to our knowledge that INEC operatives in their haste to arrive at a pre-determined conclusion manipulated the electoral process to the shock of all well- meaning patriots who believe in democracy.

“In this respect, it is tragic that INEC could conduct an election without the issuance of form EC40G, a form used to capture cancelled votes and places where there was no voting.

“In the circumstances of the above, we demand that the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Abia State should direct the Returning Officer of the Abia North Senatorial Election to make the requisite declaration in accordance with the dictates of Rule 17E(e) of the guidelines for the conduct of elections issued by INEC by cancelling the elections completely”.

Kalu also delivered his Bende Local Government for President Mahamadu Buhari.

Buhari polled a total of 9,233 to defeat the candidate of Peoples Democratic party Atiku Abubakar who polled 6649.

The returning officer for the presidential election in the area Prof Nnennaya Ibiam, announced the result at the INEC headquarters in Umuahia, the state capital on Sunday.

Also in Bende federal Constituency, Benjamin Kalu of the All Progressive Congress also polled 9,138 to defeat Chimanyaso of the Peoples Democratic Party who polled 5591.

The returning officer for the constituency Mr. Martin Okoro declared him winner .

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the member representing Isikwuuato/ Umunneochi federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in Abia state, also won a return to the House of Representatives for the fourth term.

She was declared winner after polling 14,712 votes to defeat her closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party Mr. Ude Achara who polled 10,064 votes. NAN