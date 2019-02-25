Ace broadcaster, Bamidele Salaam wins House of Reps seat in Osun 

A renowned broadcast journalist in Osun State, Mr Bamidele Salaam has won the Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore and Ejigbo Federal constituency seat in the House of Representative.

Salaam contested on the platform of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) against the former Speaker of the Osun Stats House of Assembly, Mr Adejare Bello who contested on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared of the keenly contested election in which he got 46,944 to defeat the APC candidate who got 44,866 .

Salaam was a journalist with Osun State Broadcasting Corporations (OSBC) and he served as Special Adviser on Media to former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Bamidele Salaam was elected as the Chairman of Egbedore Local Government of Osun state and he performed impressively as local government chairman