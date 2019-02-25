Plateau: Atiku wins 6 LGs, Buhari 2

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is leading in Saturday's election in Plateau, winning six out of the eight local councils declared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election took place in all the 17 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

In the results declared by INEC, Abubakar have so far secured a total of 248, 210 votes while President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC scored a total of 138, 268 votes.

Abubakar won in Bokkos, Jos South, Mikang, Kanke, Pankshin and Langtang South LGAs, Buhari won in Qua'anpan and Jos East LGAs.