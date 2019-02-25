TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | Politics

Plateau: Atiku wins 6 LGs, Buhari 2

By The Rainbow
Click for Full Image Size

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is leading in Saturday's election in Plateau, winning six out of the eight local councils declared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election took place in all the 17 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

In the results declared by INEC, Abubakar have so far secured a total of 248, 210 votes while President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC scored a total of 138, 268 votes.

Abubakar won in Bokkos, Jos South, Mikang, Kanke, Pankshin and Langtang South LGAs, Buhari won in Qua'anpan and Jos East LGAs.


In order to live a meaningful life you must understand your value.
By: Ayami Dennis

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists