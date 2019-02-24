PDP's Oluwole-Oke wins House Of Representatives seat for 4th term in Osun

The Independent National Electoral Commission has officially declared the candidate of the People's Democratic Party for Oriade/Obokun Federal constituency, Honorable Busayo Oluwole-Oke as the winner of yesterday's National Assembly election for the constituency.

The returning officer for the constituency, Professor Rasaki Adebayo of the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile-Ife declared the results after the collation.

Oluwole-Oke got 25,000 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Pharmacist Siji Olamiju who got 19,000 votes.

With his victory in this election, Oluwole-Oke returned to the lower chamber of the National Assembly for the fourth term.