APC wins Osun Central Senatorial seat

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for Osun Central Senatorial District, Dr Ajibola Bashiru, has been declared winner of the Saturday election.

The Returning Officer, Prof Titilayo Adelaje, of Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile-Ife declared Ajibola as the winner of the Osun Central Senate seat.

The APC candidate got 132,821 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa who got 106,779 votes in the election.