Taiwo Oluga wins Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan House of Reps Seat in Osun 

By Olawale Adewale, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared Mrs Taiwo Oluga, winner of Saturday's National assembly election.

Oluga contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress APC won Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan federal constituency seat.

The Returning officer, Prof Bamidele Solomon who declared Oluga said she polled 36,876 votes while her opponent who contested on the platform of PDP had 31,956 votes