PDP Angered By Arrest Of Engr. Buba Galadima... Wants Tinubu Arrested

Demands For immediate Unconditional Release Of Engr. Buba Galadima

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the arrest of Buba Galadima, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman, in a statement Sunday night said the development was an act of intimidation.

He also demanded the arrest of APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, over bullion vans allegedly seen at his house.

He said: “What crime has he committed? Mr. Galadima is constitutionally guaranteed a right of freedom of speech and freedom after the speech.

“The nation is currently boiling with the deaths caused by thugs of the All Progressives Congress. Not one of these thugs has been arrested by the DSS. The nation was embarrassed by drone images of bullion vans laden with cash driving into the home of the National Leader of the APC and no action has been taken by the law enforcement authorities. Yet a patriot and pro-democracy activist is arrested.

“We cannot be hoodwinked by the puppeteering of the DSS by the APC. It is obviously no coincidence that the APC Presidential Campaign Council called for the arrest of Mr. Galadima at 12 noon today (Sunday the 24th of February, 2019) and the arrest was duly effected by the DSS an hour later.

“This arrest is only the latest in a pattern of anti democratic actions by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“Nigeria will not be cowed. We have voted for democracy and as a nation, we will not be taken back to Egypt by the discredited blame centred anti democratic forces who have turned a once thriving economy into the world headquarters for extreme poverty.

“I call for the immediate release of Mr. Buba Galadima by the Department of State Security, even as I remind the DSS and other security agencies, that their oath of allegiance was sworn to Nigeria and not to the All Progressive Congress or President Muhammadu Buhari.”