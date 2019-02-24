Complete Results Yet To Be Received At Delta North Collation Center

Announcement of results from the field in the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections is not yet at sight as complete results from the various local government areas are yet to arrive the Delta north collation center in Oshimili north council area of Delta state.

At 4:15pm, no complete result has been brought to the center from the local government levels. Speaking to Journalists, the Electoral Officer in charge of Delta north, Mr Justice Umoh, said they are still collating at the local government level.

According to him, no complete result have been received, assuring that officers are working hard to ensure that the results arrived.

"We have challenges with the returning Officers. We don't have any complete results yet", Umoh said.

He said results maybe announced between 4:15pm and 6:00pm, "or thereabout".

But there are speculations that results may not be announced today following the delay.

The center is made up of Oshimili south and north, Aniocha south and north, Ika south, Ika north east, Ndokwa east and west, Ukwuani.