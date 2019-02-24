BREAKING: EFCC Storms Oshimili South LGA INEC Office

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), were sighted by The Nigerian Voice, at the local government area office of the Indepepondent Natonal Electoral Commission (INEC), Oshimili south council, Delta state.

The operatives were seen Sunday but quickly dashed out after making inquiry on the location of the state headquarters of INEC before leaving the premises.

The EFCC officials came in company of domestic observers, The Nigerian Voice can authoritatively report.

Some police officers on ground at the LGA Office of INEC, were miffed with the presence of the EFCC officials, challenging them (EFCC) to go and unearth the owner of Keystone bank.

"What do EFCC have to do with election? We have been here since five days now and they are coming here now", the angry police officers said.

Meanwhile, at the INEC local government Office, results from the Units and wards are still being expected.