By The Nigerian Voice

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has defeated President Muhammadu Buhari at Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo’s Polling Unit.

Osinbajo and his wife, Oludolapo cast their vote at Polling Unit 003 in Lagos State.

Atiku defeated Buhari at the Polling Unit, polling 384 votes to APC’s 197.

Polling Unit 003:

State: Lagos

Result:

APC: 197 votes

PDP: 384 votes