Why Governor Ibrahim Gaidam Did Not Vote

As you may have noticed, His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam did not travel to his Bukarti ward near Gaidam town – and 230 kilometres away from the state capital – to cast his vote.

That was because following the incident in Gaidam town early in the day, which has already been brought under control and voting is now underway there, the security agencies would naturally seek to reinforce and increase security around the governor for him to travel to cast his vote.

That increased security around the governor will mean that vital security resources that are needed elsewhere in the state would have to be diverted and allocated to the governor.

The government made the decision – in consultation with the security agencies – that it is better and more useful for the security agents, including soldiers, police, civil defence, DSS, etc to focus their attention on providing security for the election throughout the state. We reckoned that that is more appropriate at this particular time than devoting a large security contingent just to escort the governor to cast his vote.

As things stand now, voting is going on successfully across the state and His Excellency Governor Gaidam is pleased and grateful to the people for the large turnout at polling units throughout the state.

H.E Governor Gaidam is also grateful to the security agencies for their commendable and continuing effort to ensure a peaceful and successful election across the state.

Signed

Abdullahi Bego

Director-General for Press Affairs to His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam