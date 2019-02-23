Boko Haram: Mnjtf Destroys Boko Haram Lift Capability

In keeping with the resolve of the countries of the Lake Chad Basin Commission to deal decisively with the Boko Haram problem and in continuation of Operation YANCIN TAFKI which was launched by the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

Colonel Timothy Antigha, Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF, N'Djamena, Chad in a stammered Saturday said recently, the Air Component of the MNJTF carried out air interdiction on Boko Haram assets as they emerged from one of their hide outs, around Dorou, west of Damasak, along the Kamadougou River in the boarder between Niger Republic and Nigeria.

During the attack 7 Boko Haram gun trucks, water tanker and other equipment like arms and ammunition and ration where destroyed. Other vehicles were abandoned and have been recovered by troops. Several terrorists were neutralized, with some burnt beyond recognition. As at the time of issuing this Press Release, MNJTF troops were in pursuit of fleeing terrorists.

The MNJTF is determined to sustain the pressure until Boko Haram Terrorists are routed in their few remaining hide outs.