Shettima Commends INEC, Security For Peaceful Conduct of Elections, Mass Turn Out, Despite BHTs Threats, Attacks on Election Day

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State urged people on Saturday after casting his vote to come out enmasse and cast their votes even if they will not vote for him as Senatorial candidate for Borno Central Senatorial district.

The govenror who arrived his polling unit at Alhaji Kukkawa Lamisila N023 Polling Unit in Jabbamati Area of Lawan Bukar Shehuburi ward of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council around 10.15 am and cast his vote immediately after accreditation by the INEC Presiding ,Dauda Musa

He expressed satisfaction with the manner the electiion is being conducted, describing it as peaceful, hitch free and orderly.

He further commended the security agencies and INEC officials for conducting a free, fair and credible election despite earlier postponement last week.

Shettima further prayed for return of permanent peace and harmony to the state, region and country as well as successful outcome of the presidential and national assembly elections. He stated that in 2015 general elections, 14 LGAs had their elections on IDPs Camps while as a result of the emergence of peace, this year 2019 only 2 LGAs of of Abadam and Marte and some parts of Kukawa LGA have their elections on IDPs Camps