House Of Reps Candidate Raises Alarm Over Allege INEC Irregularities, As 90 Years Old Walks Out Of Polling Unit

The People's Democratic Party (PDP), candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Mr Ndudi Elumelu, has raised alarm over alleged Irregularities by the Independent Natonal Electoral Commission (INEC), in the conduct of the ongoing presidential and national assembly elections.

Speaking shortly after he casted his vote at Akandinma primary school, ward 1 Unit 3, Onicha-Uku, Aniocha north local government area.

He expressed dissatisfaction as only two out of the 9 card readers deployed to the Ward were functional.

He disclosed that he was able to cast his vote after trying three times before resorting to the manual register.

He called on the Independent Natonal Electoral Commission (INEC), to come speedily to the aide of his people to enable them excercise their franchise.

"I have just reported the matter to the UN", he revealed. At Martin primary school, Unit 4 and 5, Ward 7 Onicha-Uku, there was one pad for the electorates'to use, as INEC ad hoc staff re-sorted in using it turn by turn.

INEC staff reported at the center by 9:44am just as the member representing Aniocha north in the state House of Assembly, Engr. Emeka Nwaobi, also expressed shock that despite the postponement INEC was not still prepared for the election.

He said he guess there is Irregularities as the House of Representatives ballot box do not bear the name of the center.

"We don't have enough pads, only one pad. It slows down the process", alleging that it is a ploy to disenfranchised eligible voters.

Meanwhile, a 90 year-old man who came to exercise his right walked out following the unavailability of materials.

"I am not sure if INEC prepared for this election despite the postponement". Also an aide to the state governor, Pascal Adigwe, was arrested by police. Elumelu, who said this however noted that the reason for the arrest is yet unknown. At press time it could not be ascertaheined if he has been released.