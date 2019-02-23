Elections peaceful in Osun as politicians, voters commend process

The Presidential and National Assembly elections commenced early in Osun State and voters turned out in large numbers.

At Ward 3, unit 10 and 11, Ataoja 'C' in Osogbo, the voters were already on the queue as early as 7:30.

The officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and ad-hoc staff also arrived on time with election materials.

Also, at Ward 1, unit 3, St Peters, as well as unit 9, Isale-Afa, Ibokun, the voters trooped out in large numbers.

The pregnant women, people with disability and the elderly persons were given preferential treatment at polling centers.

At Unit 3, Ward 1, St Peters, Ibokun, Mr Wasiu Adebayo who is one of people with disability at the polling center said the process was smooth.

A pregnant woman, Bose Adekunle expressed joy that she was able to participate in the election despite her condition.

A 74-year old man, Jonathan Daramola also lauded the process and commended the voters for coming out in large numbers.

At the time of filing these reports, the elections were peaceful and the turnout was massive across the state.

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party for Osun East Senatorial District, Chief Francis Fadahunsi also said the elections are going on well.

Fadahunsi said the officials arrived on time with the election materials card readers are working when people clean their fingers well well.

The candidate of All Progress Congress (APC), for Osun State House of Assembly, Honourable Bosun Oyintiloye also commended the process.

At Ward 4, Unit 4, Ere in Oriade Local Government, former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Dr Wale Bolarunduro also said the elections are peaceful and that the voters are orderly.