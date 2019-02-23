Atiku Votes In Jada, Adamawa State, Expresses Optimism To Win (Video)
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar voted in Jada, Adamawa State in today’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.
The wife, Titi, accompanied the former vice president at 10.06am at Jada local government area, in Adamawa State.
On if he would accept the result if he is not the winner, Atiku said he is a ‘Democrat’ although epressed optimism that he will emerge winner and await successful transition.
“I am impressed with the turnout and I hope presiding officers will be able to cope with the turnout. “I look forward to a successful transition, I am a Democrat and would accept the result.
I just cast my vote at Ajiya Ward in Yola, Adamawa State. Go out and cast your vote too if you have not done so yet. -AA #NigeriaDecides2019 pic.twitter.com/TXE9oi6XU3— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 23, 2019