Peter Obi complains of harassment by security operatives

Peter Obi, The Vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has complained of harassment by security operatives.

Obi, who spoke to journalists shortly after voting in his ward in Agulu, Anambra state, on Saturday morning, said that some PDP chieftains were harassed and “probably whisked away” on Friday evening.

Obi replied in the affirmative.

“Most of them were harassed including myself,” he said, adding: “Yes, it happened. It spells trouble for the country.”

The former governor of Anambra state also faulted the electoral process which he described as “clumsy”.

He said although it takes time to get accredited and vote, it is “too early” to comment on the general election.

“The system is still a bit clumsy. You were here and you saw the time it took me; some of the things were not proper including the ink,” he said.