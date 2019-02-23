TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Two Bullion Vans Spotted Entering Tinubu's Residence

By The Nigerian Voice
An image of two bullion vans heading into the Bourdillon residence of Bola Tinubu, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party, surfaced online. The Bourdillon residence is in Ikoyi, Lagos state.

The picture have got a lot of mouth talking in Nigeria. Although the content of the Bullion vans was not disclosed, some Nigerians alleged that it is the cash to be shared for the election taking place today.

Tinubu had announced days earlier that he would reward Lagos voters handsomely if they vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari.


