Ohaneze raises alarm about military invasion

Ahead of tomorrow’s elections, the attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to a worrisome invasion of towns and villages in the hinterlands of Igbo land by innumerable soldiers.

Reports reaching us indicate that the supposed soldiers are clothed in Nigerian Army uniforms without name tags.

A release by the Special Adviser to the President General of Ohanaezeu Ndigbo, Chief Emeka Attamah, says that the danger in the present circumstance is that no one is sure any longer as to the true identity of the people in army uniform and that they can carry out nefarious activities without anybody being held responsible.

The release called on the International community to observe this anomaly which is capable of derailing the nation’s democracy.

The release also called on Ndigbo to discountenance any policeman or soldier without an identifiable name tag as he must be up to some mischief.

The release further called on all prospective voters to draw the attention of election observers to this anomaly, while calling on all voters not to succumb to their obvious intimidation tactics and to come out and vote according to their conscience.

Chief Emeka Attamah

S A to PG on Media and Publicity