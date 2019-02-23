Finally, Nnamdi Kanu Directs "Biafrans" To Vote Against APC

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has warned Biafrans against voting for the All Progressives Congress, APC, at today’s presidential election.

Kanu warned that voting for APC will be like voting for ‘Nazi Party’ as the battle for the 2019 presidency is between President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Warning Igbos to stay safe, the IPOB leader warned that members of the ruling party are evil, hence must be voted out.

Kanu said: “As the zoo is planning to vote, we are here to guide you and listen to what I have to say because the enemies are coming looking for an excuse to launch their Jihad

“One thing is clear about the choice that confronts our people, I declare that we are sending a message to the caliphate of Zoo republic that or people are campaigning for a Fulani man that killed our people during the war.

“In case you do not know the killing of our people started in 1945 till now, voting for APC is like asking to vote for the Nazi Party.

“For some reason, these Igbo leaders have chosen to ignore Buhari from Sudan war by campaigning for Buhari.

“In as much as I have no desire to have our people participate in this sham of an election, if APC gets up to 100vote I know our people are not serious.

“I want the cabal in the north to understand that the killing of unarmed innocent lives must be punished, everybody must make sure you protest against APC.

“As you go out today stay safe.APC has no stake in the lives of our people, its members are evil.

” We are against everything APC has done in the land. You must protest against APC by showing a complete rejection of the party and everything it represents.

“Send them a clear message that our land is not for APC. Today is a clear opportunity to deliver that message that we are against everything that APC represents.

“Elohim all those that have defeated IPOB will fall before us because our vision is divine.

“Even today as they gather against the innocent, not for any sins, please have mercy upon us because of our purity destroy all the wicked, do not be merciful upon them.

“Rise up and help us your children on this day in the land of Biafra. Let your will be done on our life.”