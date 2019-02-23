President Buhari And Family Cast Their Votes In Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, have cast their votes in Daura, Katsina State.

Voting opened at 8 a.m. The president and his wife were the first voter at Kofar Baru 003 polling unit, Sarkin Yara ward.

The president who arrived the polling booth along with his wife, Aisha, cast his vote at exactly 8.07am after going through the initial accreditation at 8.04 am.

Buhari voted about two minutes after his wife, Aisha, had earlier voted at about 8.05am.

The president who was accompanied to the polling booth by his security aides later answered questions from journalists, commending the process, saying it had been smooth.

Asked if he would concede defeat if he lost the election, Buhari said he knew he would be congratulating himself after the poll because he was sure of victory.