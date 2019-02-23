Election: 2 Suicide Bomb Explosions, 12 RPG Heavy Sounds Greet Maiduguri ... As Boko Haram Hit Zabarmari Village

There was pandemonium in the early hours of Saturday as series of explosions rocked Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Residents of Maiduguri were seen scampering for dear lives. This was disclosed in a series of tweets by Ahmad Salkida on Tuesday, a journalist known to have access to Boko Haram leadership.

According to Salkida, over ten explosions by suicide bombers and other Boko Haram insurgents began at around 5:50 am.

The Nigerian army, however, fought back as they were prevented from penetrating the main city. Salkida wrote: “Over 10 heavy bomb blasts so far in Maiduguri.

“Several suicide Bombers and mostly RPG fire targeted towards the metropolis from the outskirts, the response by Nigerian troops has made Boko Haram not to march on into the city centre.”

This is coming few hours before the commencement of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, elections are expected to begin at 8 am.