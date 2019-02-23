All Igbos In Lagos To Vote For Apc?

There are very few stupid politicians in the the South of Nigeria. They have all lost their sense and their thinking faculty. They include some of the "money miss road" among them. They cannot look at the mirror to see what they look like.

How can some one in Lagos campaign to split the votes in the South? It is a shame that some Southerners cannot see that they have become slaves to those who do not know their right from their left hand in Nigeria. The cabal are

saying loud and clear that they have captured the Yoruba land because Tinubu and Osibanjo are their captives. "Yoruba ronu," Herbert Ogunde of blessed memory.

This is the time for the Yorubas to team up with the Igbos with a view to save Nigeria from the hands of those who want to destroy Nigeria and Nigerians. Our Chief Obafemi got the chance before with Colonel Ojukwu, he blew it, and now Professor Osibanjo and Chief Bola Tinubu have got another chance now, will they blew it again?

I am using this chance to ask all the Yorubas, Igbos, the Calabars, the Edos, the Tiv, Idomas, Benue people, and all in the Middle Belt of Nigeria to all team up with the millions of Hausa in the North in order to save Nigeria from the vandals who love to see the blood of Nigerians flow while Nigeria cease to be or become what it is not.

The front two candidates contesting the presidency are from the same ethnic group; what one of the two knows, the other must know it. The Rumor that the Fulani Herdsmen are ready to slaughter Nigerians if Buhari fails to win the election, and that Buhari will islamize Nigeria if he wins back the presidency, should guide every Nigerians to cast their votes wisely.

This appears to be the aim and desire of the Cabals and their tools who are the Boko Haram and the Fulani Herdsmen. They want political power at all cost, even when they do not know how to positively use it. My advice is that one of the Southern contenders to the presidency should get all the Nigerian votes cast.

It is possible. YOU ARE GOING TO THE POLLING BOOTH ALONE. DO NOT SPLIT THE VOTES; VOTE WISELY. MAKE UP YOUR MIND AFTER YOU HAVE READ THIS ADVISE AND BELIEVE THE ADVISE WHILE ON YOUR WAY TO THE POLL TO VOTE, AND DO EXACTLY WHAT THIS ADVISE ASK YOU TO DO ON BEHALF OF

NIGERIA AND NIGERIANS. THINK OF YOUR CHILDREN'S FUTURE WHILE FOLLOW THIS MESSAGE.

Omoh.

Omoh T. Ojior, Ph.D., is a Professor of Political Science and Executive Director/CEO of Onima Institute for Tradition and Development USA, Inc