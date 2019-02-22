Cross-River APC Has No Candidates For 2019 Polls – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has announced that it does not recognize the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Cross River State for the rescheduled 2019 General Elections.

Resident Electoral Commission in Cross River State, Dr Frankland Briyai, declared the names of all candidates submitted by APC in the state would be removed.

Addressing reporters in an abrupt briefing in Calabar late Friday evening, he said this was pursuant to an order of a court with suit number FHC/CA/CS/731/2018 between Godwin Etim John vs the APC and others.

He said the logo and names of the APC would be retained pending the submission of the list of candidates by the Godwin Etim John- led state executive by the national working committee in compliance with the order.

Briyai said; “The commission pursuant to the order of court in the above matter has directed that the names of candidates submitted by the APC for Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly for Cross River State be removed from the list of candidates for the election in compliance with the said order.”