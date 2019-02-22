Delta Police Uncovers Suspected Explosives In Delta Community

Subtances suspected to be Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), have been discovered and recovered by the police in Ughelli, the administrative headquarters of Ughelli north local government of Delta State.

A press release made available to newsmen Friday in Asaba, by the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Chuks Orisewezie, called for calm by members of the public.

The discovery and recovery of the suspected IEDs followed a hot chase of some suspects who refused to stop for search along the ever busy East-West road.

The police boss, Adeyinka Adeleke however assuaged the fears of all Deltans, stating that there is no cause to be apprehensive over the situation.

"The CP’s assurances came against the backdrop of recently recovered items suspected to be IEDs along Ughelli/Patani road by a team of Anti Robbery Squad led by its Commander SP Masoyi Dadi.

"On 21/2/2019 at about 1945hrs, the team while on stop and search duty along Ughelli –Patani road intercepted a white Toyota Hilux Van unregistered, which refused to stop. The team gave the vehicle a hot chase, the two (2) occupants abruptly stopped and escaped into a nearby bush. Upon thorough search of the vehicle, 128 pieces of 60mm.156 kg emulsion chemical substances and 5 pieces of electric detonators all concealed in several black bagco bags along with Hilux van were recovered. The Items which are suspected to be explosive components have been handed over to Bomb Disposal Unit who have since confirmed them as such".

The Commissionerof Police admonished members of the public to be vigilant and security conscious, report any strange objects to the police or any security agency nearest to them.

He further warned that anybody in any guise that has an intention to cause mayhem or disrupt the election by any means will be seriously dealt with.

Meanwhile, the State police Command has reassured Deltans that there was no cause for alarm in the 2019 general election, "It Will continue to assure the public of its safety and security during and after the exercise", the release added.