Elections: Borno Police Restricts Vehicular Movement

As a result of the tomorrow's Presidential and National Assembly Elections, Borno state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Damian Chukwu have asassured the public that the police Command and other state Security Agencies are set and prepared to provide security of lives and property of the citizenry before, during and after the elections.

A statement issued Friday by PPRO, DSP Edet Okon said the police in collaboration with other security have concluded arrangements to provide a peaceful environment for all law abiding citizens to exercise their franchise without fear, intimidation or violence.

The stament read: "To this end (and in line with the curfew imposed by the state government) there will be restriction of vehicular movement from 10.30pm on the eve of the Election till 6.00pm on the Election Day. For the avoidance of doubt, the movement restriction will affect all motor vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles, bicycles, transport animals etc.

"It will however exclude those on essential duties who, as a matter of necessity must display their valid Identity cards.

"Eligible voters (with valid PVCs) are therefore advised to proceed in a peaceful manner to their various polling units and to also conduct themselves in an orderly manner throughout the period of the exercise.

"Borno State Police Command wishes to use this medium to warn trouble makers in whatever form or guise to stay away from the Polling Units, Collation Centres, INEC Offices and other places of public interest as the Police and other security forces will decisively deal with deviants or any other person caught fomenting trouble or breaking the electoral and other laws of the land.

"The Commissioner of Police further wishes to inform the general public that the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies have set up a Joint Operations Centre where complaints arising from the conduct of the elections would be treated with dispatch.

"The Centre could be reached on the following contacts 08068969292, 08035924493, 08038791313, 08024762021, 08173015010, and 08098134694.

" Complaints may also be directed to the Command’s Control Room and PCRRU nos – 09053872280, 09053872240 and 08068075581.

"While appealing for the continued support and cooperation of all stakeholders and other members of the public towards the conduct of free, fair, credible and violence-free elections, the Command wishes the Borno state electorate a generally peaceful conduct of the exercise".