Ogoni Chiefs, Elders, Warn Amaechi, Victor Giadom, Dakuku Peterside, Others Not To Cause Trouble In Ogoniland

... Expose SARS Commander in Bori, as he takes delivery of Hilux vans from Amaechi

Against the backdrop of tomorrow’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections across the country, the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders and the entire people of Ogoni say their attention have been drawn to the distribution of Hilux Vans to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Commander in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State today, February 22, 2019.

A statement by the Ogoni chiefs, elders and the entire people under the aegis of Ogoni Ethnic Nationality said the Hilux Vans were sighted by the chiefs and elders when they were delivered to the SARS Commander in Bori.

The Ogoni elders and chiefs said sources close to the SARS Commander disclosed that he has given specific instructions to his boys who now go on rampage in some villages in Ogoni, to go out tomorrow and do everything possible to disrupt the elections, hijack materials and kill anyone who confronts them.

Yesterday evening in Tai, in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, the SARS Commander led his men to Tai, to attack innocent women and youths in the area.

In the light of the above, the Ogoni Ethnic Nationality has warned the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Chief Victor Giadom and Dr. Dakuku Peterside whom they were reliably told was behind the evil plot, of the consequences of any trouble that happens in Ogoniland.

“If anybody is wounded, maimed or killed or any disruption of the elections in the Ogoni area tomorrow, as a result of this evil plots, we will not only hold Rotimi Amaechi, Victor Giadom and Dakuku Peterside responsible, we will declare them persona non grata in Ogoniland”, they vowed.

The body called on the international community, Acting Inspector-General of Police and others to wade in and call these trouble shooters to order.

Dr. Baribe Yorko

Secretary, Ogoni Ethnic Nationality.