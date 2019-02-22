Motorcycle snatchers meet Waterloo in Ogun

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested 4 men robbery gang who specialize in snatching motorcycles in Agbara and its environs.

The arrest of the gang followed a report made at Agbara Divisional Headquarters on the 20th of February 2019 by one Suuru Nofiyonbin.

Suuru Nofiyonbin

Suuru reported that at about 5:30am of the date, while he was riding his unregistered Bajaj motorcycle, he picked a man who pretended to be a passenger from OPIC Estate Agbara heading to Igere.

He said on their way going, the said passenger brought out a mortal pestle from his bag and hit him in the head and inflicted serious head injury on him before dispossessing him of his motorbike.

On the strength of the report, the DPO Agbara Division, CSP, Adegbite Omotayo quickly led his Anti Robbery team to the scene and combed the entire area in collaboration with the Vigilante men.

Abraham Lucky

He said the efforts yielded result and they apprehended the suspect who was later identified as Abraham Lucky. The motorcycle and the pestle were subsequently recovered from him.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident to The Nigerian Voice. The PPRO said the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Iliyasu ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) for discreet investigation.