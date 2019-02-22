Another Ebonyi Guber candidate steps down for Umahi

Barely one week after the state Governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD), Hon. Ozuma Peter stepped down for Gov. Umahi, another Governorship candidate of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Ogbonnaya Okorie has also stepped down for the candidate of the PDP, Governor David Umahi.

Briefing newsmen in Abakaliki, Okorie declared that he has resigned his membership of Advanced Allied Party to throw his support and supporters to join the PDP in the reelection of Umahi on March 9.

Okorie noted that all the leadership and executive of his former party, AAP, were in full support of his decision to pitch tent with Umahi and PDP.

He added that the decision was informed by the achievements of the Umahi's administration and the need to support in his quest to develop all sectors of the state economy.

Okorie said that the Governor has demonstrated uncommon leadership style and there was no need to change the winning team, noting that everybody must not be Governor at the same time.

He said: "after wide consultations and in consideration of the achievements of the incumbent Governor, Engr. David Umahi, I have resigned my membership of my party, Advanced Allied Party (AAP) and to throw my support and supporters to join the Peoples Democractic Party, the PDP".

"I was never forced or cornered to join the PDP, rather it was my own decision backed by evidence of the leadership the Governor has provided. In the cause of my debate with the Governor, he did promise to give me N10 million for my election and I, hereby urge the governor to add the money in his campaign while I will make my personal donation towards the election of Governor David Umahi come March 9, 2019".

Okorie therefore called on other governorship candidates of other political parties to join hands in ensuring the emergence of Umahi on the poll as he has shown that he is the best among equal.