A 20-year-old boy, Ogboye Seun and his accomplice, Sunday Iyiola, 22-year-old, have been sentenced to six month imprisonment by a magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State, for stealing phones.

The prosecutor, Mr Fagboyibo Abiodun told the court that the accused committed the offence on the 29th day of July 2017 at about 3:00am at oke Arugbo community in Osogbo, the state capital.

Fagboyibo explained that Seun enter into the house of one Ajani Charles Oluyemi and stole a phone valued N90,000, one laptop valued N200,000 and a wallet containing a sum of N72,000 all total N362,000.

Fagboyibo said the offence committed by the boys was contrary to and punishable under section 516,411 (2), 309 (9) and 427 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume II, Laws of Osun state, Nigeria, 2003.

The prosecutor told the court that Sunday received the stolen a stolen phone from Seun and kept despite that he knew that it was stolen.

The two boys pleaded built and their lawyer, Mr Najite Okobe appealed to the court to be liniment with them.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. Oloyade sentenced the boys to six month imprisonment.