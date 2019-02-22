Ganduje calls for investigation of attack on APC supporters in Bebeji

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has described as unfortunate the attack on APC supporters in Bebeji Local Government, allegedly by members of Kwankwasiyya group of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The clash was said to have left scores injured while no fewer than 15 vehicles were destroyed.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed Garba, issued to newsmen in Kano, alleged that supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) were attacked on Thursday while holding a special prayer session for peaceful conduct of the general election.

According to the statement, the attack had left some party members dead and others injured.

“The Kwankwasiyya PDP thugs, under the watchful eyes of their leader Rabiu Kwankwaso, were on a campaign rally in the area, brandishing all sorts of deadly weapons, attacked the prayer session.

“The prayer session was organized by the member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency, Abdulmumini Jibrin-Kofa for peaceful polls,” it said.

It alleged that the attack was the latest in series of such incidents by the Kwankwasiyya group in their alleged attempt to breach the peace in the state.

The statement further said that the governor condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for quick recovery for those injured while calling on security agents to fish out the perpetrators and prosecute them.

Reacting to the allegations, spokesperson to the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, accused the State Government of sponsoring the attack on the APC supporters.

“They are aware that PDP governorship candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf and Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso as well as other party supporters were going to the two areas for their final rally.

“But they (APC supporters) decided to hold similar programme in order to cause trouble,” he claimed.