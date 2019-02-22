Bishops’ Council urges politicians to accept results of the election

The World Bishops’ Council (WBC) Africa has challeged stakeholders in the Nigeria’s February 23, 2019 polls to ensure that the election is credible while asking the electorates to come out enmass and cast their votes.

This was contained in a statement titled “Welcome to a New Nigeria” and issued on Friday, February 22 by the Council’s spokesman for Africa, Bishop Seun Adeoye on behalf of WBC, World Federation of Churches (WFC) and World Clegies Congress (WCC) Nuncio to Africa, Bishop Godspower Akandu.

The council urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agents and politicians to help in guaranteeing that the election processes are held according the electoral rules, while noting that Nigeria as “the heart of Africa” must do everything to keep the continent together as one.

“A lot of issues have been raised about Nigeria’s general election and the day is here. When two or more people contest in an election, only one person will definitely be declared as the winner. This should be the mindset of all politicians.

“WBC therefore urge politicians to accept the outcome of the results of the election in the spirit of sportsmanship. We should not drag the country to unneccesary crisis. War is costly. Nigeria must not go to war.

“We also call on President Muhammad Buhari to build on the legacy built by former President Goodluck Jonathan who we are proud of and who showed a trait of a good Christian by accepting the results of the 2015 presidential election.

“INEC should do everything to ensure that the polls are free, fair and acceptable. Nothing should be done by officials of the electoral body to cast doubt on the credibility of the election.

“The Council also urged Nigeria voters to go out and cast their ballots for anyone they like and also avoid any form of violent act that can cause trouble. Let them maintain peace.

“We have sought for God’s intervention across the world and fervent prayers are being rendered for Nigeria. We are sure the election will be held without rancour and Nigeria will keep on as the giant of Africa. We welcome Nigerians to a new Nigeria where peace will reign and where prosperity will thrive”, the statement added.