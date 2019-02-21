President Buhari To Address The Nation Tomorrow, Friday, 22nd Feb. 2019 At &;00 AM

President Muhammadu Buhari will Friday, February 22, 2019 broadcast to the nation at 7 am with a repeat at 9 pm.

All television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

The President is set to battle with the Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the opposition PDP on Saturday, the day of the 2019 general elections.