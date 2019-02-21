TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

23 minutes ago | General News

President Buhari To Address The Nation Tomorrow, Friday, 22nd Feb. 2019 At &;00 AM

By The Nigerian Voice

President Muhammadu Buhari will Friday, February 22, 2019 broadcast to the nation at 7 am with a repeat at 9 pm.

All television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

The President is set to battle with the Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the opposition PDP on Saturday, the day of the 2019 general elections.


Empty barrel makes the most noise.
By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists