Umahi Alleges Plan To Bomb lNEC LG Offices In Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi has alleged plans by some desperate politicians to import political thugs and mercenaries into the state to bomb the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) in the thirteen local government areas headquarters in the state.

Governor Umahi, who disclosed this while briefing journalists after a statewide radio broadcast ahead of Saturday 23rd election, said “I have also been told that there are plans to bomb lNEC local government headquarter offices”

The governor Who frowned at the outbreak of violence, characterized by burning of houses and killings at Mkpuma Akpatakpa in Agbaja community of Izzi local government area, promised that perpetrators would be fished out and brought to book.

He further condemned the act at Ikwo local government area where the vice chairman of the council, Mrs Regina Iteshi was attacked by hoodlums and objects inserted into her private part. He promised that the perpetrators must be punished.

“My major concern is that we have free and a fair election on Saturday. There were few things we noticed on 15th February that are not in the character of Ebonyi people.

“Inserting objects in the private parts of the vice chairman of Ikwo. Justice may be delayed, but the law must take its full course. Yesterday, I visited Izzi and saw the faces of defenseless fathers and mothers whose son were killed, and their houses burnt down.

“All those who participated in the killing of the young man and burning of houses will never go scot-free. Politicians are behind the killings and burning down of houses. My promise to all the victims, the young man that was killed and other six others, all those behind it must be brought to book.

“I appeal that there should be no repriasal attack. I have ordered that anybody that wants to kill our people should be shot at sight.

“People must be allowed to exercise their right and vote for whom they want to vote for. I promised that if there is not repraisal attack, after the election, I will start the process of building the burnt houses.

“Lives of Ebonyians are very important to us than positions and election. And anyone that takes the lives of others such will follow them to their fifth generation. Ebonyians must be alert and demobilize anybody that is parading thugs with police escort.

“Let me also warn INEC. I learnt that certain political party wants to cancel election. That they will go from polling booth to another killing people. If you are INEC worker, discharge your duty according to the electoral law. I have asked the youths and Ebonyians to resist any INEC officials that wants to compromise. I learnt that collation officers are meeting, saying they nominate this and that.

“Let me also remind everybody who is involved in the election that the electoral act allows the state to bring to book anybody that erred. If you fail to work by the rules, after the election, you will answer the breaches”, Umahi stated.