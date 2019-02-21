Man dies in concubine's house, dumped inside bush

A middle aged man, Asimiu Abiodun has died in the house of his concubine, Aderonke Ayinde at Asalu Compound, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that Abiodun came to Aderonke's apartment and slept with the woman as usual. He eventually died under a questionable circumstance.

The 45-year-old woman dumped the corpse of her lover in a bush in the dead of the night to prevent her neighbours from knowing about the incident.

Unknown to Aderonke, one of her neighbours saw her when she took the lifeless body of her man friend out and dumped it in the bush.

A resident of community, Mr Makinde Ishola reported the matter at Oke-Itoku Divisional Police headquarters and narrated how Aderonke dumped the corpse of her man friend in the bush.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Oke-Itoku Division, SP Olatoye Kotonu led police detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and the corpse evacuated to the mortuary for autopsy.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident.

The PPRO said "the woman claimed that the deceased was her long time lover who used to pass night in her place.

Oyeyemi said the woman explained that the deceased came to her house as usual and that he suddenly developed a strange illness in the night and that before she could call for help, the man died.

The police spokesman said the suspect stated that she decided to dispose the body of her lover in the bush out of fear.

Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the family of the deceased has been contacted by the Police and that investigation has commenced.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Iliyasu directed the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to take over the case for proper investigation and prosecution of the suspect.