Buhari Cabal And INEC Plotting Staggered Elections -- Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has revealed that the Buhari cabal and INEC are planning staggered elections. The former presidential aide stated via a social media post that he got the information from an insider.

According to him, the current administration will make the anouncement anytime soon because they know that they can’t win the coming election without rigging.

Calling on Nigerians to resist any announcement that will result in a staggered election, Reno Omokri shared: