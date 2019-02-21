Buhari Cabal And INEC Plotting Staggered Elections -- Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri has revealed that the Buhari cabal and INEC are planning staggered elections. The former presidential aide stated via a social media post that he got the information from an insider.
According to him, the current administration will make the anouncement anytime soon because they know that they can’t win the coming election without rigging.
Calling on Nigerians to resist any announcement that will result in a staggered election, Reno Omokri shared:
“Just got a call from an insider. The Buhari cabal and INECNigeria are planning STAGGERED Elections. They know they can’t win this election without RIGGING. This is their desperate last card. They may make an announcement today. Nigerians prepare to resist peacefully. REMEMBER I warned you about the postponement before it happened. This STAGGERED Election plan is their panic reaction to the handwriting on the wall. Nigerians, democracy needs you. Stand up peacefully for your future if Buhari and INEC try it. SHARE and COMMENT to say #NoToStaggeredElections”.