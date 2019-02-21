Deportation of 723 Nigerians From Ghana Is 'Disturbing' - Abike Dabiri-Erewa (Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora)

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described as disturbing the deportation of 723 Nigerians between 2018 and 2019, insisting that each case must be treated on its merits.

This is even as she said those deported for committing crimes are deserving of whatever penalties metted out to them.

“We want to appeal to Nigerians to stay calm, be law abiding and at the same time, Nigeria will not tolerate indecent treatment of its citizens. One bad apple should not spoil the whole bunch. So we should not treat one badly because another one committed a crime. If you commit a crime, you pay the penalty.

“Don’t forget we have issues with the traders which we resolved with Mr. President intervention. So, this too will be resolved. Everything will be done to ensure, like I said, you will not suffer for a crime you did not commit. If however you commit a crime, then you have to face the penalty. Nigeria and Ghana have agreed on this. We will look at each case on its own merit.”

“It’s important that both nations look at this situation, not gloss over it to ensure that our relationships continue to get better and not retrogress. So, we appeal to Nigerians that wherever you are, you are the number one ambassador of the country. The assurance of the Nigerian government is that wherever any Nigerian is deemed to be improperly treated by any country the matter will be taken up. Nigerian Ambassador in Ghana is on top of this situation; he’s meeting the relevant bodies and briefing the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Nigeria will not gloss over this.