Tcn Completes Installation Of 300 Mva Power Transformer In Alaoji

In line with President Buhari’s policy on incremental power, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has completed the installation and commissioning into service, a new 300MVA 330/132/33kV power transformer in its Alaoji Transmission Substation in Abia State.

In a statement signed by the General Manager (Public Affairs), Ndidi Mbah, TCN said that the new 300MVA power transformer, energized on February 12th, 2019 in its Alaoji Transmission Substation, has increased the station's installed capacity from 450MVA to 750MVA which makes it the biggest substation in the Southern part of the country and has also made the station consistent with redundancy requirement of N-1.

With this development, TCN has increased its capacity to supply Enugu Distribution Company for onward supply to particularly Abia North (Ohafia, Arochukwu, Item, Abriba), Imo State (Okigwe, Arondi-izuogu), parts of Ebonyi and Rivers States.

TCN further stated that the following projects under construction will also benefit from the newly energized 300MVA transformer; 4No 132kV substations at Okigwe (Imo state), Mbalano, Ohafia and Arochukwu (Abia State) which are awaiting completion. The newly energized 300MVA transformer will also enhance evacuation of power generated into the 132kV grid network from the Alaoji NIPP and Afam Power Stations. The installation of the transformer was carried out by Messrs Power Control with active support of TCN engineers in Aba Sub-Region.