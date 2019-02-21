Meet Ricdusi! The Nigerian Designer/stylist Whose Clothing Piece Was Worn At The 2019 Grammys- Nigeria To The World.

Eromosele Patrick Eidusi is the Creative Director of Nigerian contemporary minimal fashion label RICKDUSI. The brand which designs for men and women who enjoys classic British tailoring and bespoke style was founded in 2011 by the Creative Director Eromosele Eidusi with a vision to design with a purpose and not just designing a beautiful piece of clothing.

Since starting the label, it has made debuts in Fashion weeks within and outside Nigeria. After having worked / Interned with Fashion weeks and a Nigerian Designer Iamisigo, to turn his vision of Fashion into reality.

Aside from Fashion design, Creative Director Eromosele Patrick Eidusi also worked for a year and some months doubling the role of Fashion Writer/ Stylist and Editor for Accelerate Tv, and has styled and Clothed celebrities such as Eku Edewor, Seun Ajayi, MI agbaga, Kiss Daniel, Wole Ojo, Tope Tedela, shawn Fauqua, Arese (Smartmoneyarese), Bassey Ekpenyong, Niniola and has also worked and and styled for Fashion shows including Africa Fashion week, GTB Fashion weekend, Style by Zenith, Lagos Bridal Fashion week, The fashion souk Nigeria and Lagos Fashion week where he’s part of the production Team and holds the position of Shoes and Accessories Manager.

2018 was definitely a prolific year for RICKDUSI, as Eromosele Patrick welcomed the opportunity to showcase his work at the Spring Summer 19 South Africa’s Mens wear week held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Recently, RICKDUSI has its name Mapped out on the world stage by becoming the First Nigerian Designer to style and dress a Grammy Award winner and 2-time nominee TIM KUBART at the 61st Grammy Awards held in LOS ANGELES 10th February 2019.

Eromosele Patrick Eidusi styled Tim Kubart with a 2piece simple yet Classic shawl lapel bespoke western suit. This was to honor Tims request of wanting a western suit but with Nigerian colors and made by a Nigerian designer for his Grammy Awards Nomination.

TIM KUBART is an American actor and Musician won a Grammy Award in 2016 and was nominee again in 2019. He visited Nigeria last year in 2018 to work with children through music and dance workshop with the US Embassy. It was a life changing experience for him. when posting about his Grammy Awards suit name by RICKDUSI he wrote these on his Instagram: we are here. Today Wear green and white to celebrate the incredible spirit and people of Nigeria. Thank you to the amazing Lagos designer @Rickdusi for crafting this suit, made of Nigerian fabric. Love to all of you today. So proud of my team and happy to have chosen this difficult and wonderous career of children’s music.

Well done Eromosele Patrick Eidusi thank you for putting Nigeria on such a global world stage. Rickdusi has a growing online community with followers on its official instagram page (@Rickdusi). Besides instagram , facebook and twitter, Rickdusi has also an official website www.rickdusi.com that you can visit for more detailed look of our collection.