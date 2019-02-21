The Significance Of Empathy In Leadership: A Wake Up Call To Nigerian Leaders.

The legacy of great leaders like Martin Luther King Jr, Malcom X, Nelson Mandela, kwame Nkrumah, George Washington, Winston Churchill and Mahatma Gandhi is hinged on the fact that they were after the emancipation of their people rather than the desire to enrich their pockets.

Empathy is the capacity to understand or feel what another person is experiencing from within their frame of reference. Empathy is an essential part of leadership and as such, our leaders must understand that leadership is beyond occupying a political position. They should also know that service is the central activity in leadership.

On the 23rd of February, eligible voters in Nigeria would head to the polls to elect a leader that would govern them for the next four years. This exercise is an important civic responsibility for all Nigerians and the nation.

TO OUR LEADERS (irrespective of your position)

You need to understand that the office you're vying for is a platform for you to serve the people not impoverish them. The widow who depends solely on the tomatoes she sells believes that things would get better for her children when you ascend the throne. Be empathetic.

The youths who make up 60% of the country's population need job. They are tired of submitting their CVs to prospective employers who most of the time, turn them down. A good number of them are the first born of the family and as such are expected to handle huge financial responsibilities. Be empathetic.

The farmers live in constant fear because they are no longer safe. They wish they could help the situation. However, they are trusting you to do that. Be empathetic.

our family members and relatives in diaspora are beginning to change their nationality to avoid constantly being embarrassed.

Community members are tired of seeing government's presence only when elections are around the corner. If ballot papers can find their way to those communities regardless of where they are located, then basic amenities can find their way too.

Conclusively, Nigerians need a leader who would restore health to our hospitals, safety to our roads, value to our currency, dignity to labour, education to schools and above all, a common sense of purpose towards the actualization of the new Nigeria.

We are the giants of Africa, let's make our nation work again.

Okafor VaL is the executive director of changing your mindset consult and the convener of empower the eaglets project. He is an advocate for transformational leadership and an ardent believer in the new Nigeria.Reach [email protected] [email protected]