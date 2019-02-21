Goke Omigbodun on Exit of Chief Olu Falae and Emergence of Prof. Tunde Adeniran as National Chairman of SDP

Naturally, and in accordance with the Constitution of the party, the voluntary retirement and handing over of the national Chairmanship of the party by the highly revered Chief Olu Falae, GCON, to the incumbent Prof. Tunde Adeniran, should never be an issue for contention.

I want to appeal hereby, that all our hitherto beacons of hope and honour that are now being tempted to constitute an illegitimate parallel National Working Committee, NWC, of the party should please have a rethink, return to the mainstream SDP and cooperate with the only properly constituted NWC of the SDP under the National Chairmanship of Prof. Tunde Adeniran, and in the only known physical location of the national Secretariat of the party.

Even when the tongue and teeth clash in a chewing mouth, their relationship never gets severed.

Let all that are aggrieved therefore let us find room for reconciliation, as soon as these February-March 2019 Elections are over.

*I appeal that we all mind our language* in spite of our various hurt feelings and probable disagreements now.

We can disagree for a while, but shun irreparable steps and words that may extend our stay apart.

Nigeria is bigger than any of us, and our various acts or omissions in the recent past must have contributed to our SDP not emerging real champions of The Third Force that Nigeria requires urgently, to rescue our people from seemingly perpetual choices of "the lesser of two evils", which would always have variableness and shadows of turning from one constituency to another, hence our disagreements!

Year 2023 is just round the bend of these 2019 Elections...

Let's all think deeper...

Let's all learn to disagree to ultimately agree...

Let's all set out at dawn now for 2023...

Let's all cooperate with the leadership of Prof. Tunde Adeniran...

Let's all together make SDP the rallying entity for The Third Force that would succeed the "two evils" in the next four years...

Let's join hands together, ASAP, and get back to work to make Nigeria great again!

God bless you as you sheath your swords and cooperate with His Will for today!

Architect Goke Omigbodun is the Deputy Chairman of SDP in Osun State.