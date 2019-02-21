Kayode Ajulo Urges Govt. To Implement Workable Palliatives On Petrol Price, Reprimands Factional IPMAN President On Unfeasible Reduction

Abuja based legal luminary and rights activist, Dr Kayode Ajulo has called on Nigerian government to look at the option of introducing palliatives that can help mitigate the cost of living of vulnerable segments of the society in the country.

Ajulo dropped this hint with some selected journalists at his Minister Hills, Maitama Law Office in Abuja on Wednesday saying the Ministry of Petroleum resources should advice Petroleum Products and Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) to reactivate Petroleum Support Fund (PSF) scheme so that Nigerians can buy Premium Motor Spirits at lower price.

The former Labour Party scribe is among seasoned and reputable professionals in Nigeria who are throwing their weights behind the reelection of bid of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, ''Contrary to the position of the fifth columnists, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari possesses strong political will, human face and integrity, these are facts that cannot be controverted under any guise.

Meanwhile, at a time like this, I will like to encourage the government to urgently put in place a robust regulatory mechanism to insulate Nigerians from the fluctuation in international crude and products prices, and stabilize domestic, industrial and commercial utilization of petroleum products by reducing the price of the petroleum products especially that of PMS.

I say this with all sense of responsibility because it is the most necessary, important and needful thing to do, judging from the current economic situation most households are confronted with in the country as a result of leadership failure and neglect occasioned by previous administrations. With this proposed pocket-friendly palliative, I have no doubt that the macro-economic challenges confronting the country and other major economic setbacks debilitating our economy will be drastically reduced, and this should also be done in a manner that targeted beneficiaries will not be eluded. I hold this government in high esteem and so the citizenry, therefore they are expected to review what they currently call, Appropriate Pricing Framework (APF)'' Ajulo stressed.

Asked about the position of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on the proposed downward review of petrol price, Ajulo however used the occasion to reprimand the factional National President of IPMAN, Mr. Chinedu Okworonkwo, who he said is not recognized by law as the association's leader. Mr Okworonkwo had on Sunday issued a statement and directed its members nationwide to reduce petroleum pump price from N145 per litre to N140 an order which is yet to be implemented anywhere in the country.

''Honestly, I laugh when certain individuals talk in public to score cheap political points without recourse to decorum, rule of law, decency or moral standards. Mr Chinedu Okworonkwo is not recognized according to the position of the law as the association's President, the last time I checked, Supreme Court clearly upheld Alhaji Sanusi Abdu Fari, as the new National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) following the judgment delivered by five Justices of the Supreme Court including: Musa Datiijo Muhammad, Kumai Bayang Aka’ahs, Kudirat Montomori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, Chima Centus Nweze, Ejembi Eko in suit no. SC/15/2018 which affirmed the judgment delivered by a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt in suit no. FHC/PH/CS/12/2014, on the 20th of March, 2014. This as a matter of fact does not in any way require further judicial interpretation.'' Ajulo stressed.

He continued, ''now to be more specific, given the expected market trends, and domestic political vulnerability the suggested pump price of N145 to N140/litre was not tenable and that could even lead to scarcity, panic buying and it could trigger another confusion in the land which opposition in their usual manner could use to soil the image of the government and quite apart, its unrealistic. Remember a very important election is holding on Saturday (February 23, 2019), infact we need to query the integrity of some people and the value of statements credited to them. In all honesty, government's palliatives must be designed in such a manner that it would be far reaching and flawless, such reduction as canvassed by Mr Chinedu Okworonkwo is not fair and I believe he is speaking to himself not IPMAN. He stated.