VP Osinbajo's Purported Resignation Threat: Presidency Dispels Rumour

Says No, there’s no reason to think VP Osinbajo is planning to resign, contrary to viral news stories

President Muhammadu Buhari’s haters can rejoice it seems: The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is planning to resign from the Buhari’s cabinet, according to a much-shared story on various social media platform.

But it’s not true — there is no indication that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is planning to quit.

” It is FAKE NEWS. PDP is so desperate. They can do anything now, even assassinate him to achieve their purpose, Special Adviser to the President on Politics, Senator Babafemi Ojudu told Per Second News Thursday morning.

” Osinbajo had a town hall meeting in Lagos yesterday. After that he proceeded to Yola. Today he will be in Kwara and Abia states.”

” They know Yoruba states will be key decider in this election. They are doing everything possible there to cause confusion. They are sending money to pastors to tell their congregation that Buhari want to Islamize Nigeria and some pretenders in cassock are doing their biddings. We are up to them, he said.

The story, originally published on Facebook and shared on WhatsApp, claims in its headline that “ B-R-E-A-K-I-N-G News!!! Osinbajo Threatens To Resign Over Exclusion From Security Meeting.”

As of this morning, a version had racked up over 200,000 shares on Facebook. Prominent people have posted it on Twitter also.