2019 Presidential Election: Atiku worried over Obiano’s alleged plot to rig elections for Buhari

The Atiku/Obi Campaign Organization in Anambra State has expressed worry over a memo allegedly sent to the administration department of the Anambra State Post Primary Schools Service Commission, PPSSC, to supply information about teachers and civil servants in the state ahead of Saturday’s presidential election.

Speaking to reporters in Awka yesterday, Director-General of the organisation, Dr. Harry Oranezi, said the directive was indicative of a rigging plan.

He warned Governor Willie Obiano against acts capable of undermining the election and the electoral law.

His words: “Among many acts of the governor included threats of dismissal of Anambra civil servants that do not vote for President Muhammadu Buhari, the candidate of APC.

“The governor directed that text messages be sent to civil servants in the state. The text message read: ‘Please submit a return on these details of staff in your school to Admin. Department of PPSSC Awka zonal office as directed by the Executive Governor of Anambra State, namely, 1, Name; 2, Voting Ward and 3.Polling Unit.

“Return to be submitted before close of work on 20/02/19. Please acknowledge receipt of this information.”

According to Oranezi, the signal was sent to secondary school principals throughout the state, while a similar signal was sent to other civil servants in the state.

While challenging Governor Obiano to explain to the public and Anambra people the purpose of those signals, he urged Anambra civil servants not to yield to the threats and acts of intimidation; reminding them that they were “better off disregarding the governor, than to suffer four more years of deprivation, hardship and lack of vision under APC administration.”