Please Disregard Fake News That I Retired For Political Reasons - Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) Mni Fnipr

My attention has been drawn to a mischievous fake news fabricated by an IPOB member and Social Media worker of one the political parties, that goes by the name Engr Jude Chinedu, which he posted on his Facebook wall on Monday 18th February 2019 at about 11.55am, alleging that I retired from the Nigerian Army for political reasons.

This is not true and I have made that very clear on the criminal's Facebook wall. Unfortunately, this fake news has for the past two days being circulated by other mischievous elements for reasons best known to them. I voluntarily retired from the Nigerian Army on 7th February 2019 having served for over three decades and commenced my terminal leave the following day.

I wish to reiterate that I have never spoken to anyone, nor issue such statement falsely claimed by Jude Chinedu and several other criminally minded people that gleefully shared the fabricated story. I remain eternally grateful to the Nigerian Army and the nation for such a wonderful opportunity and fulfilling career in the Nigerian Army. Therefore, I implore all well meaning people to disregard such fake news.

I also want to seize this opportunity to thank all those that showed concern on the unfortunate fake news through phone calls, text and WhatsApp messages. Thank you all. God bless you.

Brigadier General SANI KUKASHEKA USMAN (Rtd) mni FNIPR

Abuja

20th February 2019